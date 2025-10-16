CAF athletes take over MacDonald Beach for PO2 Craig Blake Fitness Challenge

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

More than 100 military and civilian participants swam, cycled, and ran across MacDonald Beach in Shearwater on September 19 during the PO2 Craig Blake Memorial Fitness Challenge.

The annual event invites individuals or teams of three for a friendly mini-triathlon on the beach and surrounding trails; the challenge includes a 300-metre swim, a 6.5 km mountain bike ride, and a 2 km run.

The event is held every September in honour of Petty Officer 2nd Class (PO2) Craig Blake, a Clearance Diver and member of Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) (FDU(A)), who lost his life while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. PO2 Blake was killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near him while on an operation, becoming the first RCN member to die in the conflict.

Members of his former unit typically participate in full force, and both military and civilian colleagues from across Formation Halifax also turned out, with 120 registrants in total across both individual and team categories.

Prior to a moment of silence in honour of PO2 Blake, fellow diver Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniels described his late colleague as “the embodiment of what a Clearance Diver should be.”

“Craig was absolutely the best of us. He was soft-spoken, kind, intelligent to say the least, and he had an unbelievable love of fitness,” he said. It was PO2 Blake’s passion for cycling and triathlon that led to the event being established in his honour in 2014.

PSP Halifax’s Wally Buckoski, a longtime fixture at Shearwater sports events, served as emcee during the race, cheering on competitors and sharing some of his own memories of PO2 Blake.

The morning wrapped up with prize draws and awards for top finishers in a variety of individual and group categories.

Open Male (under 40) – Noah Bouffard – 24:49

Open Female (under 40) – Sarah Lemay – 35:30

Master Male (40+) – Kharim Schliewinsky – 25:03

Master Female (40+) – Kasia Danigier – 31:06

Open Team Category – Lauren Landry (swim), Josh Oldford (bike), Robert MacMillan (run) – 23:13

Unit/Wing Cup Category – 406 Squadron: Hunter Morrissey (swim), Charles Gallant (bike), Evan Angelo (run) – 23:11