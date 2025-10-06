CAF and Civilian Vaccination Clinic at 2025 Health Expo

By PSP Halifax Health Promotion

Health Promotion is proud to partner with Canadian Forces Health Services to present the 2025 Health Expo: Navigating Your Health Journey — an engaging and informative event designed to support the well-being of all members of the Defence Team.

This year’s Expo offers a unique opportunity to receive your annual COVID-19 and/or flu vaccinations while exploring a wide range of health resources. Whether you’re a Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member or a civilian, two dedicated vaccination clinics will be available to serve you.

When: November 6, 2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Building S-120, Stadacona

What to Expect:

Vaccination Clinics : Open to all Defence Team members, CAF and civilian alike. No appointment necessary; first come, first served .

Required ID : Please bring your military ID or provincial health card to receive your vaccination.

Health Presentations : Attend informative sessions on various health topics relevant to your personal and professional life.

Exhibitor Booths : Discover services and resources tailored to support both CAF and civilian members in their health journey.

Whether you’re looking to stay up to date with your vaccinations or explore new ways to enhance your health and wellness, the 2025 Health Expo is your one-stop destination. Join us and take a proactive step in navigating your health journey!