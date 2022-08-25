Cadets visit 423 Squadron / Les cadets visitent le 423e Escadron

Air Cadets participating in the summer Cadet Activity Program made took a tour through 423 Maritime Helicopter Squadron on August 4. The students were introduced to aerial firefighting vehicles, received a detailed brief on the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter, and took turns getting suited up in helicopter flight gear. Special thanks goes to LCol Mann, Avr Samaha, and everyone else who helped make the day a success.

Les cadets de l’air participant au Programme d’activités des cadets de l’été ont visité le 423e Escadron d’hélicoptères maritimes le 4 août. Les étudiants ont été initiés aux véhicules de lutte contre les incendies aériens, ont reçu un exposé détaillé sur l’hélicoptère CH-148 Cyclone et se sont habillés à tour de rôle en tenue de vol d’hélicoptère. Un grand merci au Lcol Mann, à l’Avr Samaha et à toutes les personnes qui ont contribué à la réussite de cette journée.