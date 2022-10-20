You’re invited: H&R MFRC and Eastlink present Bluenose Bienvenue

Cliquez ici pour le français: Le CRFM H&R et Eastlink présentent Bluenose Bienvenue

By Sarah-Jean Mannette,

Public Relations Coordinator, H&R MFRC

Bluenose Bienvenue: a family fun day for military members, Veterans, and their families – Presented by Eastlink!

Are you new to the area or wishing to connect with your community? This event is for you!

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre and our friends at 12 Wing warmly welcome military members, Veterans, and families to the Sea King Club as well as the Henderson Sweetman Youth Centre (Shearwater site, H&R MFRC). This is a great chance to connect with others who share the military lifestyle, local community groups and vendors, members of 12 Wing, and staff from your H&R MFRC!

Take part in fun times that are open to all ages – have your face painted, go for a ride on the trackless train, find your Zen during complimentary yoga sessions (courtesy of PSP Halifax), bring along your bike for a free bike tune-up from Cyclesmith, or treat yourself to something yummy from local food trucks, including Mr. Smooth, Jamaica Lee, and Miller Gourmet Kettle Corn. There will also be numerous vendors on-site, including the Veteran Farm Project, NorEaster Apparel, Mittens by Lori, Coffin Skate Shop and ATARAX Farm. *Not all vendors carry Interact/Master Card, so we encourage you to have cash on hand too.

And that’s not all! Some of the community partners in attendance include the Halifax Thunderbirds, Shearwater Community Council, Halifax Public Library, Full Draw Archery, Halifax Wanderers FC, NS/NU Legion Command, Shearwater Aviation Museum, North American Indigenous Games 2023, Hike NS, Shearwater Firehall, Shearwater RC Flyers, Scuba, Triathlon and Jiu Jitsu clubs, and more! Catch local roller derby members at the Shearwater Skate Park!

Staff from the H&R MFRC will be on-site to chat about all the things, specifically Relocation and Welcome Services and the Veteran Family Program, so please stop by our information tables and say hello! We will also have the Henderson Sweetman Youth Centre open for drop-ins and tours!

We are grateful for the support from our sponsors: Eastlink (presenting sponsor), The Personal, Angus G. Foods, BMO, and BOYNE CLARKE LLP. We also want to thank the Sea King Club for their support!

Follow us on social media for updates and info!

This event will run rain or shine. There is no cost to attend and no need to register. Please maintain social distancing and masks inside the facility.

Parking: Available at PSP Fitness & Sports and the Shearwater Flyers Arena.

Accessible parking is available. Please speak to one of our volunteers at the gate to request accessible parking.

For more information, please contact our Information and Referral Services Team at 902-427-7788.