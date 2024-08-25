Bluenose Bienvenue: A meet & greet for military families – presented by Eastlink

By H&R MFRC

On Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre (H&R MFRC) and our friends at 12 Wing Shearwater warmly welcome ALL military members, Veterans, and their families at the Sea King Club to connect and welcome newly posted families to our area.

This is a great chance to connect with others who share the military lifestyle, local community groups and vendors, members of 12 Wing, and staff from your H&R MFRC, with fun activities for all ages – including seeing the inside of a Cyclone Helicopter!

We will have plenty of fun booths and activities – go for a ride on the trackless train, learn about geocaching in Nova Scotia, and practice your aim at X-Limits Archery. You can treat yourself to something yummy from Cool Bus Treats, Bulwark Cider, or Dominos. There will also be a FREE barbecue from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

We will have numerous vendors on-site, including the Veteran Farm Project Farmers’ Market, St. Germaine Guitars, Artful Adornments Handmade, Alien Adhesives and Totally Handmade. *Not all vendors accept Interact/Master Card, so we encourage you to have cash on hand too.

And that’s not all! Some of our community partners in attendance include the Halifax Thunderbirds, Shearwater Community Council, Halifax Public Library, HRM Recreation, and many more. The Discovery Centre will be offering hands-on science demonstrations starting at 10:30 a.m. – the kids won’t want to miss this!

Staff from the H&R MFRC will be on-site to chat about all that we do, specifically our services that support families through absences, relocations and transitions, so please stop by our information tables and say hello. We have a huge range of services and programming available to support military families.

To finish off the day and cool down, the Shearwater Fitness, Sports and Recreation Centre will be open for a free, open swim from 2:30 – 3:00 p.m., so pack your swimsuit!

We are grateful for the support from our presenting sponsor, Eastlink. We also wish to thank the Sea King Club for their support.

Parking: Available at the Fitness, Sports and Recreation Centre and the Shearwater Flyers Arena. Accessible parking is also available. Please speak to one of our volunteers at the gate to request accessible parking.

This event will run rain or shine. There is no cost to attend and no need to register. For more information, please contact our Family Information & Referral team at 902-427-7788 or follow us on social media for the latest updates and information.

https://cfmws.ca/halifax/events-activities/events/bluenose-bienvenue