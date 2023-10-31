BLog supports Special Olympics NS Truck Convoy

On Saturday, October 21, members and volunteers from our Base Logistics (BLog)Transportation, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (TEME) division participated in the12th annual Special Olympics Nova Scotia Truck Convoy! Commanding Officer of BLog, Cdr Chris Gabriel, addressed event participants in the Shearwater staging area before trucks and other vehicles (including a DND truck and CFB Halifax bus) went on their way.

The convoy started in Shearwater and travelled through the streets of Dartmouth, Cole Harbour and Eastern Passage to raise funds and showcase an awareness for Special Olympics Nova Scotia. Bravo Zulu to members and volunteers from BLog TEME for coordinating the event staging area and for participating in the convoy in support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia!