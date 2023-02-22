Local Defence Team – Please join the MARLANT Defence Visible Minorities Advisory Group (DVMAG) on Thursday, February 23 (1-3 p.m.) for a special Black History Month speaker event at Juno Tower. This event will feature keynote speaker Mr. DeRico Symonds and delve into the historical roots of racism as well as current challenges faced by underserved communities. Through interactive pieces, group discussion and a live Q & A period, attendees will gain a better understanding of meaningful actions that can be taken to amplify inclusion, equity and diversity. Please note that registration is not required.

For more Black History Month 2023 activities taking place at CFB Halifax, visit: www.facebook.com/events/551174713660431