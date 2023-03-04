On the eve of the last day of African Heritage Month and Black History, MARLANT Defence Visible Minorities Advisory Group (DVMAG) Champion and Base Commander Capt(N) Andy MacKenzie and MARLANT DVMAG co-chair Rene Gannon randomly selected the winners of the 2023 DVMAG Black History Month Quiz. The annual DVMAG Black History Month quiz is a wonderful opportunity (and yearly tradition) aimed at raising awareness and celebrating Black history, culture and achievements. This year, over 100 Defence Team members participated, and many reached out to express their gratitude for the opportunity to learn and grow their understanding of Black history.

Many thanks to DVMAG for creating the quiz, to local unions for donating gift card prizes and to all who took time to complete the quiz. DVMAG will be communicating with the lucky winners for them to claim their prizes. Congratulations, everyone!