Black History Month marked at CFB Halifax, 12 Wing

February marks the 30th Anniversary of Black History Month being a nationally recognized observance in Canada and is also African Heritage Month in Nova Scotia. The Pan-African flag was raised at CFB Halifax headquarters, at 12 Wing Shearwater, and aboard His Majesty’s Canadian Ships on February 2 in recognition of the strength and accomplishments of Black Canadians and Black Defence Team members who have a long history of service.



Local Defence Team members are invited to the Juno Tower Ballroom on Thursday, February 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the MARLANT Black History Month event. Monitor the MARLANT splash page, Base-wide email, and CFB Halifax social media channels for more details.