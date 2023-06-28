BIS completes 276km Cabot Trail Relay Race

Bravo Zulu to Base Information Services (BIS) members for their performance at the Cabot Trail Relay Race held recently on Cape Breton Island! With the support of PSP Halifax’s training program, the BIS team (including a few members from other units) successfully completed the 30-hour race among 70 teams from Canada and the USA. Special acknowledgement goes to MCpl Kent Thistle and Captain Dan Paterson, the outstanding lead organizers of the BIS team, who led their fellow runners to conquer the challenging event.