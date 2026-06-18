Becoming a Boatswain, the high seas jack-of-all-trades

By Naval Reserve HQ

For PO1 Jonathan Paradis, Boatswain Course Director at Naval Fleet School (Québec), who joined the Royal Canadian Navy as a naval reservist in 2008, the Boatswain occupation has been a challenging, intense, and deeply rewarding career. PO1 Paradis spent 10 years on ship, including NATO deployments and participating in Operation CARIBBE. To him, being a boatswain offers incredible opportunities for sailors seeking varied experiences at sea and in leadership roles.

PO1 Paradis is currently conducting a pilot project on behalf of the Naval Training Group to increase the availability of Boatswain occupational training previously conducted only at Naval Fleet School (Pacific) and Naval Fleet School (Atlantic).

The project’s goal is to increase training efficiency for both Reserve Force and Regular Force Naval recruits requiring the course by allowing them to reach their Occupational Functional Point (OFP) sooner through increased choice in the number of offerings and locations across the country where they can complete their training.

The Naval Training Group command team saw the immediate need and benefits of this course and threw their support behind the initiative.

The Boatswain occupational qualification training lasts 12 weeks and covers essential duties such as:

working of anchors, cables, lines, and tasks associated with mooring, anchoring, and towing;

transfer of material and personnel between ships at sea;

rescue operations;

handling, preparation, and detonation of demolition charges;

operation and maintenance of small arms, from rifle and pistol up to .50-calibre heavy machine gun; and

boat work, including high-speed small boat operations, boat maintenance and navigation.

While there have been some challenges and lessons learned, PO1 Paradis hopes the overall success of this trial run will see more sessions delivered through Naval Fleet School (Québec), while at the same time showcasing the exciting and unique learning opportunities that the course offers for both seasoned sailors and new recruits.

“Being a boatswain is tough and a challenge, but once you get your sea legs and can fully operate the many tasks you will have, it is the finest, most rewarding career especially for sailors with leadership potential. You are the backbone of the Navy,” said PO1 Paradis.