Battle of the Atlantic commemorated on 80th anniversary

Royal Canadian Navy sailors and other Canadian Armed Forces personnel joined members of the wider community in Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on May 4 to remember and honour those who served during the Battle of the Atlantic from 1939 to 1945. More than 4,000 Canadians lost their lives during the campaign, which is recognized as a crucial piece leading to Allied victory in the Second World War.

2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of the Atlantic, which is traditionally commemorated on the first Sunday in May. HMCS Sackville, the last of the Second World War-era Flower-class Corvettes, is seen in the water off Point Pleasant Park during this year’s ceremony.