Base Resumption Plan enters next phase

On May 28, in anticipation of his update outlining the next phase of the CFB Halifax Base Resumption Plan, the Base Commander conducted a walk-through of various Base facilities to observe the public health and safety measures that have been introduced within our varied and unique workspaces. Our Base team has been hard at work installing signage, sanitizing stations, plexiglass barriers and directional floor labels, among other measures, to ensure that our members remain safe, healthy and operationally capable as they return to the physical workplace