Base marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Mi’kmaq History Month 

On September 27, knowledge Sharer Tony Thomas led a drumming and smudging ceremony at Maritime Forces Atlantic headquarters ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. After the ceremony, he blessed the D201 outdoor patio which can now be used as a designated area for anyone who wishes to smudge, when needed, at any time. This ceremony was made possible thanks to the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre and the Atlantic Defence Indigenous Advisory Group (ADIAG).

Special flag raisings across Formation Halifax locations and HMC ships also marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as well as Treaty Day and the beginning of Mi’kmaq History Month in Nova Scotia. The Survivors’ Flag was raised on both September 27, and again at half-mast on Truth and Reconciliation Day itself, September 30. The Mi’kmaq Grand Council Flag was raised at CFB Halifax on October 1, Treaty Day, with an acknowledgment that the base sits on Mi’kma’ki, the ancestral territory of the Mi’kmaq People.