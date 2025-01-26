Base marks Bell Let’s Talk Day 2025 

Local Defence Team members showed their support for Mental Health awareness on January 22, marking Bell Let’s Talk day. This year’s campaign focused on youth mental health in Canada and encouraged donations to organizations that support youth mental health initiatives, including Integrated Youth Services, Jack.org, Kids Help Phone, National Association of Friendship Centres, Strongest Families Institute, and the Youth In Mind Foundation.

By talking openly about mental health, we can break down the barriers that prevent many from seeking the support they need. We encourage everyone to continue engaging in these conversations.

For more information on mental health resources for Defence Team members and their loved ones, visit https://tridentnewspaper.com/mental-health-resources/.