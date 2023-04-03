Base event explores impacts of racial discrimination

Members of the local defence team filled up the Juno Tower Ballroom on March 21 for the CFB Halifax event marking the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The afternoon was organized by the MARLANT Defence Visible Minority Advisory Group (DVMAG), and included the panel discussion “Impacts of Racial Discrimination: How Canada Can Lead The Way Forward” featuring serving and retired CAF members, as well as a keynote speech by local social entrepreneur and non-profit founder Andreas Robinson.