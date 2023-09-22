Atlantic Selects take down Royal Navy Rugby Union in Halifax

It wouldn’t be a proper International Fleet Week without a unique showcase of military athleticism, and the special rugby match at the Wanderers Grounds in Halifax on September 9 certainly fit that bill. The Royal Navy Rugby Union brought some of their best from across the pond to take on the Atlantic Selects, who describe themselves as representing the rebirth of high-performance Rugby in the Atlantic provinces. The Navy team ended up on the losing side, with the Atlantic Selects taking a 29-15 victory, but the crowd was treated to an exciting back-and-forth game. Special guests on the field included the Stadacona Band as well as Royal Canadian Navy leadership who took part in the opening festivities.