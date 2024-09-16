Atlantic Military Family Resource Centres receive support

Partner content

Supporting the approximately 66,000 Regular Force members in Canada is a challenge.

But what about their families?

Canadian military families tend to face significant emotional and financial challenges, according to a report by the Journal of Military, Veteran and Family Health. These include frequent geographic relocations, time spent away from their loved ones, and the potential that a military career could result in illness, injury and even death, impacting the family as a whole.

To help address these challenges, and in recognition of Military Family Appreciation Day, on September 20st, the RBC Foundation donated $200,000 to support programming at five Military Family Resource Centres in Atlantic Canada.

“This RBC Foundation funding will enable us to rebuild and stabilize our Occasional and Respite Child Care service,” said Shelly Hopkins, Executive Director at the Halifax and Region Military Family Resource Centre. “The funding covers a large portion of the costs associated with implementing this high-quality and preventative service, which aims to build resilience in children and well-being for parents and guardians during relocation, absences and transitions.”

The program also provides a safe and welcoming space for young children to connect with peers through play and social experiences.

“My daughter began going to occasional care shortly after my husband was medically released,” said a parent who leans on the Halifax centre for support. “We are always so at ease when we leave our daughter with them. She gets to play outside, do arts and crafts and socialize with other children. Being able to attend appointments or take time for ourselves while knowing our daughter is cared for has been very helpful in the transition from actively serving to being medically released. We would recommend occasional care to anyone in the Canadian Armed Forces community.”

The New Brunswick Military Family Resource Centre will also use its portion of the donation to expand its emergency and casual childcare for families.

“RBC Foundation’s support is pivotal in expanding our Emergency and Casual Childcare services, which are essential for the well-being of military families,” said Lindsay Gallagher, Executive Director at the New Brunswick Military Family Resource Centre. “The unique demands of military life often include extended periods of solo parenting, heightened stress, and frequent relocations. Our Emergency and Casual Childcare services are designed to alleviate these pressures, providing crucial support during unexpected events or transitions. Thanks to RBC Foundation funding, we are excited to broaden this vital service and further assist our community. Being a central resource for military families, we are committed to offering unwavering support, and this partnership enhances our ability to continue this important work.”

Military Family Resource Centres in Prince Edward Island, Gander, Newfoundland and St. John’s, Newfoundland will use their portions of the donation to boost capacity for emergency healthcare, special needs, crisis intervention, domestic violence and childcare support for families.