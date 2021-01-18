News Photo

The Atlantic Fleet’s most merry

MONA GHIZ, MARLANT PA

Eleven ships participated in HMC Dockyard’s 2020 Festive Lighting Competition, adding some much needed joy to the holiday season. The winner, with the most impressive lights display, was HMCS Montreal. Cmdre Richard Feltham, Commander CANFLTLANT, said the ship displayed energy and ingenuity, while demonstrating that challenges can be overcome with outstanding results. The participants included HMC ships Summerside, Glace Bay, Goose Bay, Shawinigan, Moncton, Montreal, Fredericton, Halifax, Ville de Quebec, and Harry DeWolf, along with MV Asterix. 

MONA GHIZ, MARLANT PA
MV Asterix.
CPL RENZO RUIZ HAAS
HMCS Ville de Quebec
RENZO RUIZ HAAS, FIS

 