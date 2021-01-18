The Atlantic Fleet’s most merry

Eleven ships participated in HMC Dockyard’s 2020 Festive Lighting Competition, adding some much needed joy to the holiday season. The winner, with the most impressive lights display, was HMCS Montreal. Cmdre Richard Feltham, Commander CANFLTLANT, said the ship displayed energy and ingenuity, while demonstrating that challenges can be overcome with outstanding results. The participants included HMC ships Summerside, Glace Bay, Goose Bay, Shawinigan, Moncton, Montreal, Fredericton, Halifax, Ville de Quebec, and Harry DeWolf, along with MV Asterix.