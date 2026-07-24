Applications are now open for the 2027 Canadian Defence Attaché Programme

By DND

Are you interested in representing Canada abroad while building relationships with military partners around the world? In support of the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces’ Military Diplomacy and Global Engagement efforts, the Canadian Defence Attaché Unit (CDAU) offers Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members a unique opportunity to serve in Canadian embassies and High Commissions around the world.

As announced by the Directorate of Foreign Liaison (Accessible only on the National Defence network) in CANFORGEN 116/26, applications for the 2027 Active Posting Season are now being accepted for the following positions:

Canadian Defence Attaché (CDA),

Deputy Canadian Defence Attaché (DCDA), and

Canadian Defence Attaché Assistant (CDAA).

Applicant requirements

Applications must be submitted no later than August 31 2026.

The selection process is open to eligible Regular Force and Primary Reserve officers from the ranks of Major/Lieutenant-Commander to Colonel/Captain (Navy), as well as eligible non-commissioned members from Sergeant/Petty Officer 2nd Class.

Applicants must meet the eligibility requirements outlined in CANFORGEN 116/26, and exercise the confidentiality and discretion expected of CDAU participants.

Canadian Defence Attaché Readiness Program (CDARP) and language training

Opportunities are available through direct postings or language training pathways across 49 Canadian Defence Attaché Offices (CDAOs) worldwide.

Selected members should expect up to three years at post following CDARP, which prepares members and their families for the unique demands of serving at CDAOs overseas.

CDARP may begin as early as February 2027. Members who require language training will start that training first in July 2027, followed by CDARP in February 2028.

Important information and resources

CAF members interested in this opportunity are encouraged to consult the following resource before applying:

Together, these resources provide important details on the CDAU including eligibility requirements, the selection process, training, and what life is like as part of a Defence Attaché team.

CDAOs work with host nations, Global Affairs Canada, allies, and partners to build defence relationships that deliver real effects for Canada. CDAOs provide reporting, access, and on-the-ground coordination that help inform decision-making and enable CAF activity abroad, from overflight and basing support to ship visits, partner training, and early support during emerging issues or operational requirements.

As Canada places greater emphasis on defence industrial engagement, CDAOs will be increasingly important in advancing broader Government of Canada defence priorities abroad. These are not routine OUTCAN positions. They are rewarding, operations-focused roles that require independence, sound judgement, and the ability to build trust with a wide range of partners in demanding and fast-moving environments. Members considering this opportunity should be flexible, adaptable, and prepared for a posting that can be professionally and personally challenging, but highly rewarding.

For additional information or if you have any questions, please visit the Directorate of Foreign Liaison (Accessible only on the National Defence network) intranet page or contact Director Foreign Liaison Selection at DFL2SELECTION-SELECTIONDLE2@forces.gc.ca.