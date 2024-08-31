American sailor shores up family roots during Rendez-vous naval de Québec

By SLt Megan FitzGibbon

During the Rendez-vous naval de Québec 2024 at Québec’s Old Port, an American sailor reconnected with her Québecois heritage. Damage Controlman (DC) Allison Lavoie-Tousignant of the USS Carney had a heartfelt reunion with her great-grandmother, Dorilda Lavoie-Lizotte, and aunt, Hope Lavoie-Lizotte, on July 7.

At 19, DC Lavoie-Tousignant joined the United States Navy, continuing her family’s proud military legacy which spans two World Wars, two centuries, and two countries. Following in the footsteps of her great-great-grandfather, Edmond Lizotte, who served Canada in both World Wars, she has already deployed to the Middle East in her first year aboard the American Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

The opportunity to visit Canada as a sailor was unique. Thousands of locals participated in Rendez-vous naval de Québec 2024, where they explored ships and immersed themselves in naval traditions. Sailors from five ships offered a glimpse into life at sea, including the USS Carney, the UK’s Antarctic patrol ship His Majesty’s Ship Protector, Canada’s HMCS Fredericton, the newly commissioned Artic and Offshore Patrol Vessel HMCS William Hall, and the French support and assistance ship BSAM Rhône.

The Lizottes, whose extended family lives in Québec, were thrilled to spend time with DC Lavoie-Tousignant. Though she was born in New York and raised in Florida, the reunion was a cherished moment. The Lizottes’ visit also included meeting an ambassador of the RCN, Honorary Captain (Navy) (HCapt(N)) Moïse Tousignant, who was delighted to meet the American sailor who shared the same last name.

“My role as an Honorary Captain during all these years has allowed me to meet many interesting individuals. My recent visit to Rendez-vous naval, in the beautiful city of Québec, was no exception. The unexpected connection with the young Allisson Lavoie-Tousignant, a sailor from the USS Carney, and the visit of her Canadian family members onboard is a testimony to the proud military tradition of both countries.”

DC Lavoie-Tousignant is a member of a 10-sailor team of first responders. They fight fires and floods onboard the ship and provide initial care to casualties in emergency situations. For DC Lavoie-Tousignant, her favourite part of the job is the adrenaline rush from “getting to the scene, fighting the fire.” With a laugh, she adds, “It’s pretty fun.”

Despite the physical demands of firefighting and damage control, for which her background in competitive cheerleading and construction prepared her, the biggest challenge is being away from home. However, she notes, “it gets easier,” and makes cherished family moments more meaningful.

As the Rendez-vous naval Québec 2024 concluded, DC Lavoie-Tousignant and the USS Carney set sail for their home port in Florida. Though her visit to Québec was brief, it serves as a reminder of the deep bonds of family and heritage, strengthening the ties between her American service and Canadian roots.