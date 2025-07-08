Allies to become rivals on the soccer pitch

By Trident Staff

Men’s and women’s soccer teams composed of top Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) athletes will face off against visiting players from the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy (RN) in a series of friendly matches this month in Halifax and Dartmouth.

It’s a rare opportunity for Canada to host an allied military team on home turf, and organizers say the games are sure to be a highlight of the summer for those involved.

Facing off against the RN clubs will be the CAF men’s and women’s Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) soccer teams. The rosters include high-performance athletes serving across the country, selected through CAF regional and national tournaments or other high-level competitions.

“This event has been in the works for several months, including all the rigorous training by our athletes in preparation for competition,” said CISM women’s team manager Major Kimberly O’Rourke, who added that all involved are excited to play for a home crowd in Halifax.

The RCN vs RN matches begin July 23 at the Harbour East Fields in Dartmouth, with both the men and the women squaring off at 2 p.m. The teams face each other again on July 26; the men’s game is set for 2 p.m. at Saint Mary’s University, while the women play at 7 p.m. at Harbour East.

The women’s team includes a number of local faces, including Lieutenant (N) (Lt(N)) Carrie Wood of CFB Halifax, who serves as team co-captain, along with Lt(N) Kate Costello and team head coach Lt(N) Adam Wadden. On the men’s side, CFB Halifax’s Lt(N) Jaidonn Freeland is set to suit up alongside teammates from across the country.

Lt(N) Freeland said players have been training for months in preparation – as a team when possible, but also individually and remotely, overcoming some of the challenges that come with high level CAF sports.

“The CAF CISM teams face distinct disadvantages when compared to many of our military opponents. Canada is large, presenting travel barriers unlike many European countries. This restricts our ability to train with one another on a regular basis,” he said.

To maintain standards, members compete in high-level local leagues and follow strict fitness guidelines, supported by an app-based training platform and regular team sessions focused on strength, mobility and mental performance. Despite the limitations, Freeland said opportunities like this series against the RN are a testament to the hard work of the program’s leadership.

“I’ve been a member of the program since 2016, and this will be the first time I’ve had such an opportunity. Our management and coaching staff have been working with dedication to curate opportunities like this,” he said.

Ahead of this month’s friendlies, the CAF CISM soccer teams were in Ottawa for the Carleton University Ravens’ annual indoor soccer tournament, with the men taking the championship trophy. The latter part of the season will see players focus on local play at this year’s CAF Regional and National soccer championships. Though it’s now a biannual event, Lt(N) Freeland said the CAF National tournament remains a good scouting ground for new CISM talent.

Athletes are also looking forward to the return of the CISM Military World Games in 2027. The four-year cycle of the event was thrown off due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, with the last World Games held in 2019 in China.

“These competitions are what drive our efforts,” Lt(N) Freeland said.