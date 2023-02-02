African Nova Scotian flag-raising

On February 1, CFB Halifax raised the African Nova Scotian flag in honour of both African Heritage Month and Black History Month. Thank you to all those who attended and who took the time to reflect and honour the remarkable Black Canadians who have been catalysts for change throughout history, advancing equality and inclusion, and helping to build a better country for everyone. The African Nova Scotian flag will be raised at CFB Halifax throughout the month of February. All Defence Team members are encouraged to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Black Canadians not only in February, but year-round.