Admirals’ Medal nominations close on November 1

Established in 1985 in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of the Naval Service of Canada, the Admirals’ Medal is bestowed upon individuals to recognize the advancement of maritime affairs in Canada. Named for Vice-Admiral Rollo Mainguy and Rear-Admirals George Stephens and Victor Brodeur, the silver medal was established by their respective sons who also rose to flag rank: Vice-Admirals Daniel Mainguy, Robert Stephens and Nigel Brodeur.

Responsibility for the Admirals’ Medal Foundation was transferred from the RCN to the Naval Association in 2021. NAC Naval Affairs is now responsible for ensuring that the Medal is awarded on an annual basis through a proper solicitation – nomination – selection – award process. To that end, a committee of Flag/Senior officers has been stood up to carry out the review and selection process. Documents outlining the Selection Committee’s Terms of Reference, Selection Criteria and Annual Cycle, Nomination Instructions and a Nomination Form in Word format can be accessed at https://www.navalassoc.ca/the-admirals-medal/