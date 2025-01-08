Admiral’s Bell awarded to HMCS Margaret Brooke 

After a year that included three international deployments and several operational and diplomatic accomplishments, His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Margaret Brooke has been awarded the 2024 Admiral’s Bell. The ship completed two successful Operation Caribbe deployments in 2024, along with an Arctic deployment on Operation Nanook, and the crew was lauded for representing Canada in foreign ports by hosting civilian and military visitors and volunteering at local schools, among other initiatives. RAdm Josée Kurtz and CPO1 Derek Godin presented the command team and ship’s company with the award on January 6.

