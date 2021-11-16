Active summer/fall for HMCS Sackville

By the Canadian Naval Memorial Trust

HMCS Sackville, Canada’s Naval Memorial, returned to her summer berth on the historic Halifax waterfront in late June after an extensive hull refit and welcomed – amidst COVID-19 limitations – more than 27,000 visitors.

Commander Gary Reddy (ret’d), commanding officer of Sackville, reports that a number of activities and services were carried out during the summer and early fall, leading up to the ship’s return to her winter berth in HMC Dockyard and observance of Remembrance Day.

One of Sackville’s significant duties is conducting committal of ashes services for veterans and family members and this year services were held in September and October. With the aid of tugs, Sackville transits to an area south of Point Pleasant Park and abeam of the Sailors’ Memorial. For both services the ship’s crew was supported by CFB Halifax Chaplain’s Office, Queen’s Harbour Master, fleet personnel and CNMT Trustees; the services involved the committal of 12 ashes.

“In August the ship participated in Dervish’80 to recognize the 80th anniversary of Arctic Convoys to Murmansk and Arkhangelsk. The Russian Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Vladimir Proskuryakov, was a guest and participated in the ceremony. It was great to have our veterans onboard to conduct the bell ringing ceremony,” Reddy commented.

In October the Canadian Naval Memorial Trust participated in The Defence, Security and Aerospace Exhibition (DEFSEC) Atlantic at the Halifax Convention Centre and the Sackville booth attracted a good number of visitors.

While COVID-19 has placed limitations on hosting activities, the ship’s crew is working on a return to the popular Friday lunches. .

Captain (N) Bill Woodburn (ret’d), Chair of the Canadian Naval Memorial Trust noted that Sackville — the last of the Allies’ 269 Second World War corvettes– will observe a significant milestone on December 30, the 80th anniversary of the ship’s commissioning in Saint John, NB.