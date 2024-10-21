A runner’s account of HMCS Halifax’s 2024 Run for Wishes

Notes f rom the r oad: A r unner’s a ccount of HMCS Halifax’s 2024 Run for Wishes

By S1 Natassia Lei,

HMCS Halifax

From September 20 – 30, my colleagues and I, all sailors from His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Halifax, participated in a relay-style charity run across the province of Nova Scotia in support of Make-A-Wish Canada. This year marked the 20th anniversary of the ship’s first charity run in 2004. The charity’s goal is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The run began under the escort of flashing red and blue lights of a police vehicle in Membertou, Cape Breton. The team was divided into two groups, runners and fundraisers. The runners covered the long distances between towns, while the fundraisers took off ahead to raise money. And how long the distances were! From the rolling hills of Cape Breton to the vineyards of the Annapolis Valley, we ran. From the industrial bustle of the Halifax Dockyard to the scenic sites (and sights) of the South Shore, we ran.

One poignant fact that struck me was the amount of support we received and the outpouring of kindness from the communities. From fire halls to legion halls, people came out in droves to extend their hospitality to the team. With local businesses donating food, Ladies Auxiliary and Legion groups hosting spaghetti and chili dinners, and people cheering us from the overpasses, we were reminded that when working together, a community can achieve great things. Along the way, the team had the opportunity to meet some of the children who had their wishes granted in previous years. It is humbling to meet the families who endure great hardships and make great sacrifices, but it was also a great motivator to run a little faster and to fundraise a little harder. In the end, we raised $31,000 for Make-A-Wish Canada, enough to grant wishes for three children.

The team would like to extend thanks to Petty Officer, 1st Class Lindsay Hancott for her outstanding leadership and positivity, Allison Chisholm from Make-A-Wish Foundation for her organizational abilities, and most of all to Nova Scotians for your support and encouragement along the way. See you next year!