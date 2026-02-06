A night of gratitude: Celebrating the heart of our community

By Don MacGillivray,

H&R MFRC

The CANEX Gives Back Volunteer Appreciation Night offered a warm and vibrant reminder of what community truly means. Holiday melodies set a cozy tone as guests filtered in, their conversations and laughter weaving together like a festive soundtrack. CANEX representatives Shearwater Store Supervisor Sasha Smith and Halifax Store Supervisor Michelle Berkman were in attendance greeting and speaking with volunteers as the crowd mingled. Volunteers from Personnel Support Programs (PSP), Community Recreation programs, and the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre (H&R MFRC), whose dedication shapes so much of what our programs can accomplish, were celebrated with delicious cheesecake and an evening of theatre. Our gathered guests at the Neptune Theatre were treated to a classic – The Wizard of Oz. Judging by the laughter and applause throughout the show, it was heartily enjoyed.

This year, volunteers from PSP and the H&R MFRC contributed a combined 6,896 hours of their time. Calculated at minimum wage, that represents a contribution worth $113,784. But the true value of volunteer work can’t be measured in dollars. It’s the effects, both tangible and intangible, that are felt daily in this community.

“The ripple effects of your actions support this community”, said Shelley Hopkins, Executive Director of the H&R MFRC. “Our mission is to strengthen the well-being of all those who share the unique experience of military life, and without our cherished volunteers, we could not deliver on that mission.”

It’s a sentiment that Mike Almond, PSP Senior Manager, echoed, highlighting that “Collaboration between PSP and the MFRC is done with purpose and heart to enhance the lives and wellness of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) community.”

Also in attendance were CFB Halifax Base Commander Captain (N) Annick Fortin, along with the Base Chief, Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Troy Beazley, and Commanding Officer of 12 Wing Operational Support Squadron Lieutenant-Colonel (LCol) Nick Veenhof. Capt(N) Fortin thanked all of the volunteers and spoke to the impact of their work.

“Thank you for your unwavering support of our members,” she said, noting that many members have said that “It’s great to work here because of the community,” before finishing her remarks by stating that it’s “an honour to serve alongside you.”

12 Wing Shearwater Commander Colonel Tara Willis was out of town for the event and Acting Wing Commander and Commanding Officer of 423 Squadron, LCol Kris Sutton, passed along appreciation to all the volunteers for everything that they do, noting, “we certainly notice the volunteer support on the Wing and appreciate all the support.”

Beyond the entertainment and speeches, the spirit of giving took centre stage. CAF Veteran and Invictus Games athlete Darrell Ling’s annual sock drive “Spare a Pair” donation box sat in one corner of the venue. Over the past two years, with your support, Darrell has been able to donate more than 1,300 socks to those in need. To emphasize just how unending our volunteer community’s generosity is, Helen Birch of the Shearwater Scuba Club is a perfect example. She was the night’s winner of a $50 CANEX gift card draw. Following the night’s speeches, she quietly approached Darrell and handed him her gift card for the sock drive. For Helen, her luck was just one more opportunity to give.

As the evening wound down, one theme resonated above all: gratitude. Our volunteers are the reason our programs thrive, the reason our community stays connected, and the reason so many people feel supported throughout the year.

Thank you to every volunteer who offered their time, energy, and compassion. Your generosity is the foundation of everything we do, and we are deeply grateful for another year of incredible service.