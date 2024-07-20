A new chapter for HMCS Margaret Brooke : Cdr Share steps in

By Nathan Stone,

Trident Staff

HMCS Margaret Brooke has marked its first change of command since the ship’s delivery to the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) in 2021.

Commander (Cdr) Teri Share took over from Cdr Nicole Robichaud as the ship’s Commanding Officer in a ceremony on Margaret Brooke’s flight deck on July 12.

Cdr Share laid out her priorities in her incoming address, describing plans for a preventative approach to crew and ship issues. She provided examples, such as building resiliency to help sailors avoid mental or physical burnout, and the need for proactive maintenance to prevent mechanical failures.

She also stressed the importance of supporting the ship’s existing culture of inclusivity and open communication, and listening to “perspectives that may help push us outside of our comfort zones and fully understand impacts of our operations at sea and ashore.”

She added that Margaret Brooke’s schedule will be busy and demanding, but expressed confidence the crew would be up to the task.

“I truly believe we can be unstoppable.”

Commodore (Cmdre) Jacob French, Commander Canadian Fleet Atlantic, noted the passion of both Commanding Officers.

“There’s a full spectrum of emotion on the flight deck today. On one hand I have [Cdr Robichaud] whose heart can’t help but to be just a little bit squeezed with a lump in her throat and a sense of sadness… On the other hand, I have [Cdr Share] who can’t keep a smile from her face, whose got a new spring to her step and whose heart is bursting from walking into the best job the Navy has to offer.”

He added that he could empathize with how both Commanders felt on the “momentous” occasion.

Cmdre French welcomed Cdr Share, saying he had “every confidence” that she would rise to any challenge as Margaret Brooke’s commanding officer. He also praised outgoing Cdr Robichaud’s “authentic” leadership and the ship’s accomplishments under her command.

Cdr Robichaud has captained Margaret Brooke since its delivery to the RCN. She led the ship through its naming, commissioning and first sea trials.

Since then, the ship has taken part in a variety of multinational operations and exercises, including the Arctic-focused Operation Nanook, Hurricane Fiona relief efforts in Newfoundland, and drug interdiction with Operation Caribbe.

Cdr Robichaud described the unique triumphs and challenges of commanding a brand-new ship. With emotion in her voice, she thanked the sailors, past and present, who have served under her.

“I commend you for your unwavering dedication and your resilience in our collective efforts to make this ship such a symbol of strength, readiness, and family,” she said.

“Please continue doing your best, continue asking questions, and continue thinking outside the box.”

Addressing Cdr Share, Cdr Robichaud said that she would fit seamlessly into the Margaret Brooke “family” and to expect an experience unlike any other.

“It’s truly unique and you’re going to love it.”