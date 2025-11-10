A good breakfast for a great cause 

The annual Halifax Region National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC) Leadership Breakfast was held in the Windsor-Atlantic Room at Juno Tower on October 8. Members of the local Defence Team gathered for a fundraiser breakfast prepared and served up by Base Administration staff, while the faces behind this year’s campaign, including Base and Formation leadership as well as representatives from United Way Maritimes and HealthPartners, informed attendees about the positive impacts created locally through NDWCC donations.

For more information on this year’s campaign, visit https://tridentnewspaper.com/ndwcc2025/