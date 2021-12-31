Once-in-a-lifetime experience for U.S. junior officer / Une expérience unique pour un officier subalterne américain

Harry DeWolf exchange: Once-in-a-lifetime experience for U.S. junior officer

By RCN,

Now that Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf finished its historic circumnavigation of North America on December 16, 2021, one member of the crew is heading home with a duffle bag full of memories and one-of-a-kind experiences.

United States Navy sailor Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG) Kyle Luchau joined the ship in mid-August, although his journey began many months earlier when he applied for the inter-navy exchange “on a whim.”

“I heard about the chance to travel through the Arctic, and without hesitation I put my name forward,” said LTJG Luchau, noting that he didn’t have high hopes of being selected. “Then one day I was requested in my Executive Officer’s cabin where I saw he was on the phone. He asked me one question: Do you have a valid passport?”

Soon after, LTJG Luchau was on his way to Ottawa for a quarantine period, then travelled to Iqaluit, Nunavut, to meet the ship.

In addition to strengthening working relationships between the Royal Canadian Navy and the United States Navy, sailors like LTJG Luchau who are selected for the exchange program become familiar with the other nation’s operating systems and standard operating procedures.

During his time on board, LTJG Luchau worked hard to master the systems of the Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship, and participated in both Operations Nanook (the Canadian Armed Forces’ signature northern exercise) and Caribbe (Canada’s participation in U.S.-led counter-narcotics operations in the eastern Pacific Ocean) as part of the ship’s company.

LTJG Luchau took up duties expected of a naval warfare officer: standing watches, attending briefs and lectures, studying, and aiding the Defence Research and Development Canada’s scientists launch a new towed-array system. As an extra effort, LTJG Luchau also led the on board commemorative event to mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Centre attacks, which happened in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I’ll never forget how connected our two countries are, and how much this event affected the world…This will be an extremely memorable moment for me over my career,” he said.

Nearing the end of the deployment, the entire navigation department gathered on the bridge. Commander Corey Gleason, the ship’s Commanding Officer, awarded a bridge watch keeping ticket to LTJG Luchau, officially recognizing the captain’s trust in his abilities to take charge of the ship.

“The whole event is unbelievable, just the fact that an American officer has earned the trust of a Canadian captain is incredible,” LTJG Luchau said. “I feel really lucky, and very proud to have been here and to have had these experiences with the crew.”

As the deployment reached its end, LTJG Luchau ignored the crew countdowns, wishing to thoroughly enjoy the experience until the very last day.

“I came on board and was immediately accepted by the crew. I’m so thankful for that and for everyone’s support. This experience – circumnavigating North America, the journey through the Northwest Passage, and interdicting two vessels on Operation Caribbe – this will be a highlight of my career.”

L’échange du Harry DeWolf : Une expérience unique pour un officier subalterne américain

Par MRC,

Maintenant que le Navire canadien de Sa Majesté (NCSM) Harry DeWolf a terminé sa circumnavigation historique de l’Amérique du Nord le 16 décembre 2021, un membre de l’équipage rentre à la maison avec un sac à fourbi rempli de souvenirs et d’expériences uniques.

Le Lieutenant Junior Grade (lieutenant de vaisseau subalterne) LTJG Kyle Luchau de la Marine des États-Unis a rejoint le navire à la mi-août, mais son voyage a commencé plusieurs mois plus tôt lorsqu’il s’est inscrit à l’échange entre Marines « sur un coup de tête ».

« J’ai entendu parler de la possibilité de voyager dans l’Arctique, et sans hésiter, j’ai proposé mon nom, a déclaré le LTJG Luchau, en précisant qu’il n’avait pas de grands espoirs d’être sélectionné. Puis un jour, j’ai été demandé dans la cabine de mon commandant en second où j’ai vu qu’il était au téléphone. Il m’a posé une question : Avez-vous un passeport valide? »

Peu de temps après, il s’est rendu à Ottawa pour une période de quarantaine, puis à Iqaluit, au Nunavut, pour voir le navire.

En plus de renforcer les relations de travail entre la Marine royale canadienne et la Marine des États-Unis, les marins comme le LTJG Luchau qui sont sélectionnés pour le programme d’échange se familiarisent avec les systèmes de fonctionnement et les instructions permanentes d’opération de l’autre pays.

Pendant son séjour à bord, il a travaillé fort pour maîtriser les systèmes du navire de patrouille extracôtier et de l’Arctique de classe Harry DeWolf, et il a participé aux opérations Nanook (exercice du Nord caractéristique des Forces armées canadiennes) et Caribbe (participation du Canada aux opérations antidrogue dirigées par les États-Unis dans l’Est de l’océan Pacifique) en tant que membre de l’équipage du navire.

Le LTJG Luchau a assumé les tâches que l’on attend d’un officier de guerre navale : assurer des quarts, assister à des exposés et à des conférences, étudier et aider les scientifiques de Recherche et développement pour la défense Canada à lancer un nouveau système remorqué. Comme effort supplémentaire, il a également dirigé l’activité commémorative à bord visant à marquer le 20e anniversaire des attaques du World Trade Center, qui ont eu lieu à New York le 11 septembre 2001.

« Je n’oublierai jamais à quel point nos deux pays sont liés, et à quel point cet événement a touché le monde entier… Ce sera un moment extrêmement mémorable pour moi au cours de ma carrière », a-t-il déclaré.

Vers la fin du déploiement, l’ensemble du département de la navigation s’est réuni sur la passerelle. Le capitaine de frégate Corey Gleason, commandant du navire, a remis un certificat de quart à la passerelle au LTJG Luchau, ce qui reconnaît officiellement la confiance du capitaine dans ses capacités d’assumer la responsabilité du navire.

« Toute cette activité est incroyable, le simple fait qu’un officier américain ait gagné la confiance d’un capitaine canadien est incroyable, a déclaré le LTJG Luchau. Je me sens vraiment chanceux, et très fier, d’avoir été ici et d’avoir vécu ces expériences avec l’équipage. »

Alors que le déploiement touchait à sa fin, il a ignoré les comptes à rebours de l’équipage, et souhaitait profiter pleinement de l’expérience jusqu’au tout dernier jour.

« Je suis arrivé à bord et j’ai été immédiatement accepté par l’équipage. Je suis très reconnaissant pour cela et pour le soutien de chacun. Cette expérience – la circumnavigation de l’Amérique du Nord, la traversée du passage du Nord-Ouest et l’interception de deux navires dans le cadre de l’opération Caribbe – restera un point saillant de ma carrière.