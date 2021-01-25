HMCS Moncton ready for Op CARIBBE

By Trident Staff,

The crew of HMCS Moncton have been hard at work preparing for a deployment on Operation CARIBBE, the Canadian mission supporting American allies in their efforts to combat illicit trafficking in international waters.

The ship is set to depart later this month, and recently welcomed staff from Sea Training (Atlantic) on board for Multi-ship Readiness Training to evaluate Moncton’s readiness level before proceeding to sea.

The RCN’s most recent contribution to Op CARIBBE saw HMCS Summerside deploy to the Carribean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean from October 26 to December 8, 2020.