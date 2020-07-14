Still time to register for Navy 10K and Navy Bike Ride

By Trident Staff

While some of the Navy’s signature events aren’t taking place in their usual format this year, that doesn’t mean they’ve been outright cancelled. Both the local Navy 10K here in Halifax and the national Navy Bike Ride event have transitioned to digital formats for 2020, and there’s still time left to register and join the thousands who have already participated.

The Navy 10K Virtual Series kicked off on June 1 and continues until August 23, and the event is free and open to anyone who wishes to participate. As usual, the race is being run on the Race Roster platform, with categories for both individuals and teams of runners, along with a number of challenges and prizes. Current monthly challenges include the Battle of the Atlantic challenge for solo runners – which involves logging 75 total kilometres walking or running from July 6 – August 2, as well as the Open Team Building Challenge, which will see a prize awarded to the running team with the most members as of August 2. There are also weekly challenges and prizes being awarded, so be sure to check in each Monday to see the new challenge.

For rules, full details on how to register as a team or individual runner, to update your total kilometres and personal bests, and for all other Navy 10K information, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2020/31929/navy-10k-run-virtual-series.

For those who prefer to get their exercise on wheels, the Navy Bike Ride event, presented by BMO, has also gone digital for its fourth year, beginning on May 6 and ending on August 23. This event has also taken up a Battle of the Atlantic Challenge – in honour of the 25,000 trips across the Atlantic made by RCN and Merchant Navy ships during the Second World War, the Navy Bike Ride goal is to achieve 25,000 separate rides before August 23. The current total sits at just over 8,500, meaning more help is needed to reach the goal before the event wraps up.

The Navy Bike Ride is also free for all participants, but there is an option to support the Royal Canadian Benevolent Fund and Support our Troops charities through a donation. A number of teams have put a focus on fundraising through their bike rides, and more than $10,000 has already been donated. For full Navy Bike Ride rules and registration details, including instructions on how to track your rides and funds raised, visit http://Navybikeride.ca