Nine members of 423 Maritime Helicopter Squadron at 12 Wing Shearwater received promotions before the holiday from 423 Commanding Officer Colonel Matt Fraser and Squadron Master Warrant Officer Scott Savage. The ceremony was held on December 19, 2023. in the 423 Squadron hangar. Congratulations to the following members promoted to their current ranks: Avr Singh, Avr Blair, Avr Pearce, Avr Auwaerter, Avr Langlois, Avr Bech, Cpl Hailes, Cpl Joudrey, and Cpl Spencer.