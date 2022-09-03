2Lt Jerome Downey – Continuing the Legacy / SLt Jerome Downey – Continuer le patrimoine

2Lt Jerome Downey – Continuing the Legacy

By Elizabeth Sharpe,

Communications Officer (Contract), Base Public Affairs

2Lt Jerome Downey was born in Toronto, Ontario, and raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He currently serves as a Reserve Army Officer with the Princess Louise Fusiliers (PLF) Infantry with 36 Canadian Brigade Group (CBG) at 5th Canadian Army Division. 2Lt Downey attended Saint Patrick’s High School in Halifax and went on to complete his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at Mount Allison University in 2008. He has also studied the trade of steamfitter-pipefitter at both the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) and Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC), graduating in 2016 and 2019 respectively. This trade provided him with the opportunity to live and work across Canada in the Prairies and Northern Ontario to develop his skills and experience.

2Lt Downey says he is a regular at his local YMCA, whether he is exercising or volunteering. He enjoys serving his community by volunteering and advocating for initiatives he is passionate about, including cancer research, violence prevention, mental health, donating blood and education/economic empowerment. He has played and coached football since 1999, coaching teams at Citadel High School, Dartmouth High, Dalhousie University and Saint Mary’s University.

Upon his return to Halifax in the spring of 2018, he joined the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and completed his BMOQ-A in 2019 at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Gagetown. He was inspired to join the CAF because of his lifelong commitment to service.

“I’ve always served my community and wanted to be able to serve my country to have the training and be in a position to lead should I be asked.”

2Lt Downey’s main responsibilities in his current role include supporting the B Coy training company, which is comprised of troops who are new recruits and just beginning their military careers. He administratively supports the process from Basic Military Qualification (BMQ) to DP1 and DP2, the final qualification training that enables members to transfer to units A Coy with other fully trained operational soldiers. 2Lt Downey has also led several equity, diversity and inclusion efforts within the PLF unit and 36 CBG as the Officer Presiding In Charge for the Diversity Soldier Experience Program (DSEP). Some highlights of his career so far include working on Domestic Operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Operation LASER and Operation VECTOR, as a Duty Officer. 2Lt Downey has been awarded the 36 CBG Commander’s Coin in the fall of 2020 in acknowledgement of his work with the Diversity Soldier Experience Program. 2Lt Downey was also the Deputy Military Co-Chair of the Defence Visible Minority Advisory Group (DVMAG) at Maritime Forces Atlantic (MARLANT) for 2021-2022. For anyone considering a career in the CAF, 2Lt Downey encourages them to take on the challenge, commit to pushing yourself, push yourself beyond what you can imagine.

2Lt Downey has a strong familial connection to the CAF – his great-grandfather, Pte George Alexander Downey was a member of the No. 2 Construction Battalion of the First World War. This was Canada’s only all-Black Battalion in history. You can learn more about the Battalion here: www.no2-cef.ca. Another notable fact in his family history, his grandfather, Councillor Graham L. Downey, was the first Black Canadian city councillor in the history of Halifax.

“Beyond being a direct descendant of a member, their story of perseverance means a lot to me. The integrity, loyalty, duty and honour they served with despite the blatant discrimination says a lot about the character of those individuals who fought to fight for their country.”

He wants others to know that the No. 2 Construction Battalion served faithfully, and wanted to continue but they were thwarted at every point.

“We must remember to hold our Government accountable to a standard that doesn’t promote hypocrisy, but enables individuals to reach their maximum potential without supressing, discouraging and putting people down.”

2Lt Downey had the opportunity to be the OPI and Officer In Charge of the No. 2 Construction Battalion Tribute Guard for the 2022 Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo and the National Apology event on July 9, 2022. This opportunity had a significant impact on him.

“The impact of working on the National Apology for the descendants of No.2 Construction Battalion has been truly life changing in the best ways. It is my hope for the events of this summer to serve as a catalyst moment to encourage, inspire and promote continued progress in communities that have been marginalized in the past to know you belong. Your country sees you, and you have a home and opportunity in the Canadian Armed Forces.”

For 2Lt Downey, Canada will always be the greatest country in the world. The story of the No. 2 is a Canadian story of perseverance, integrity loyalty and dedication. It has been his greatest honour to help magnify their impact and lead the Tribute Guard that was formed in their honour. These Soldiers, Sailors and Aviators who came together to honour and wear the uniform of our ancestors did so with great respect. The legacy, contribution and memory of No. 2 lives on in them, and 2Lt Downey is grateful for their continued service to Canada.

A note from Jerome:

I would like to thank my former Commanding Officer with the PLF, LCol Barry Pitcher for giving me the opportunity to be on this task. Special thanks to LCol Rhonda Matthews, LCol Doug Gallant, Maj. Felix Odartey-Wellington, Maj. Kevin Stone, Capt. Angus Newton, Capt. Brandon Callahan, Capt. Kevin Junor, MWO Gerry Killam, WO Richard Hamilton, WO Bryon Muggford, WO Tracy Porter, Sgt. Philip Safire, Cpl. Bradley Upshall, CSM Ret’d Cy Clayton, Capt. Michael Gray, CSM Bradly Browne, CPO2 Ret’d Joe Abando, Hon, LCol David Connolly, Rene Gannon, Lindsay Ruck, Dr. Kirrily Freeman, Anthony Sherwood, Sheila White, Russell Grosse, and all of my family and friends who continue to believe in the best of me, what an honour this has been.

– 2Lt Jerome L. Downey

SLt Jerome Downey – Continuer le patrimoine

Par Elizabeth Sharpe,

agente des communications (contractuelle), Affaires publiques de la base

Le Slt Jerome Downey est né à Toronto (Ontario) et a grandi à Halifax (Nouvelle-Écosse). Il sert actuellement comme officier de l’Armée de terre (Réserve) dans le régiment d’infanterie du Princess Louise Fusiliers (PLF) dans le 36e Groupe-brigade du Canada (GBC) à la 5e Division du Canada. Il a fréquenté l’école secondaire Saint Patrick’s à Halifax et a obtenu un baccalauréat ès arts en sciences politiques à l’Université Mount Allison en 2008. Il a également étudié le métier de tuyauteur-monteur de conduites de vapeur au Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) et au Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC), où il a obtenu son diplôme en 2016 et 2019 respectivement. Ce métier lui a donné l’occasion de vivre et de travailler dans tout le Canada, dans les Prairies et le Nord de l’Ontario, afin de perfectionner ses compétences et son expérience.

Le Slt Downey déclare qu’il est un habitué de son YMCA local, peu importe qu’il y fasse de l’exercice ou du bénévolat. Il aime servir sa collectivité en faisant du bénévolat et défendant les initiatives pour lesquelles il se passionne, y compris la recherche contre le cancer, la prévention de la violence, la santé mentale, le don de sang et le pouvoir d’agir en matière d’éducation et d’économie. Il a été joueur et entraîneur de football depuis 1999, et a entraîné des équipes à l’école secondaire Citadel, l’école secondaire de Dartmouth, Université Dalhousie et l’Université Saint Mary’s.

À son retour à Halifax au printemps de 2018, il s’est enrôlé dans les Forces armées canadiennes (FAC) et a terminé sa QMB(O)-A en 2019 à la Base des Forces canadiennes (BFC) Gagetown. Il a été inspiré à se joindre aux FAC en raison de son engagement permanent envers le service.

« J’ai toujours servi ma collectivité et je voulais être en mesure de servir mon pays pour avoir la formation et être en mesure de diriger si on me le demande. »

Les principales responsabilités du SLt Downey dans son rôle actuel comprennent le soutien de la Cie B (compagnie d’instruction), qui est composée de troupes qui sont de nouvelles recrues et qui commencent tout juste leur carrière militaire. Il soutient administrativement le processus depuis la Qualification militaire de base (BMQ) jusqu’à la PP1 et la PP2, l’entraînement de qualification finale qui permet aux membres de passer aux unités de la Cie A avec d’autres soldats opérationnels pleinement formés. Le Slt Downey a également dirigé plusieurs efforts en matière d’équité, de diversité et d’inclusion au sein du PLF et du 36 GBC en tant qu’officier président responsable du Programme des expériences des soldats sur la diversité (PESD). Parmi les faits saillants de sa carrière jusqu’à présent, mentionnons son travail dans le cadre des opérations nationales pendant la pandémie de COVID-19, l’opération LASER et l’opération VECTOR, en tant qu’officier de service. Il a reçu le médaillon du commandant du 36 GBC à l’automne de 2020 en reconnaissance de son travail dans le cadre du Programme des expériences des soldats sur la diversité. Il a également été le coprésident militaire adjoint du Groupe consultatif des minorités visibles de la Défense (GCMVD) des Forces maritimes de l’Atlantique (FMAR(A)) pour 2021-2022. Il encourage tous ceux qui envisagent de faire carrière dans les FAC à relever le défi, à s’engager à se dépasser, et à aller au-delà de ce qu’ils peuvent imaginer.

Le Slt Downey a un lien familial étroit avec les FAC : son arrière-grand-père, le Sdt George Alexander Downey, était membre du 2e Bataillon de construction pendant la Première Guerre mondiale. Ce fut le seul bataillon composé entièrement de Noirs de l’histoire du Canada. Vous pouvez en apprendre davantage sur le bataillon ici : www.no2-cef.ca/fr. Autre fait notable dans l’histoire de sa famille, son grand-père, le conseiller Graham L. Downey, a été le premier conseiller municipal canadien noir de l’histoire d’Halifax.

« En plus d’être un descendant direct d’un membre, leur histoire de persévérance signifie beaucoup pour moi. L’intégrité, la loyauté, le devoir et l’honneur avec lesquels ils ont servi malgré la discrimination flagrante en disent long sur la personnalité de ces personnes qui se sont battues pour défendre leur pays. »

Il veut que les autres sachent que le 2e Bataillon de construction a servi fidèlement, et qu’il voulait continuer mais qu’il a été contrecarré à chaque étape.

« Nous devons nous rappeler de tenir notre gouvernement responsable d’une norme qui ne favorise pas l’hypocrisie, mais qui permet aux personnes d’atteindre leur plein potentiel sans réprimer, décourager et rabaisser les gens. »

Le Slt Downey a eu l’occasion d’être le BPR et l’officier responsable de la garde d’hommage du 2e Bataillon de construction pour le Tattoo royal international de la Nouvelle-Écosse de 2022 et les excuses nationales du 9 juillet 2022. Cette occasion a eu des incidences importantes sur lui.

« Le fait de travailler sur les excuses nationales pour les descendants du 2e Bataillon de construction a vraiment changé ma vie, de la meilleure façon qui soit. J’espère que les activités de cet été serviront de catalyseur pour encourager, inspirer et promouvoir des progrès continus dans les communautés qui ont été marginalisées dans le passé afin qu’elles aient un sentiment d’appartenance. Votre pays vous voit, et vous avez un foyer et une occasion dans les Forces armées canadiennes. »

Pour le Slt Downey, le Canada sera toujours le meilleur pays au monde. L’histoire du 2e Bataillon est une histoire canadienne de persévérance, d’intégrité, de loyauté et de dévouement. C’est un grand honneur pour lui de contribuer à amplifier leurs répercussions et de diriger la garde d’hommage qui a été formée en leur honneur. Ces soldats, marins et aviateurs qui se sont réunis pour honorer et porter l’uniforme de leurs ancêtres l’ont fait avec beaucoup de respect. Le patrimoine, la contribution et le souvenir du 2e Bataillon vivent en eux, et le Slt Downey est reconnaissant pour leur service continu rendu au Canada.

Un mot de Jérôme :

J’aimerais remercier mon ancien commandant du PLF, le Lcol Barry Pitcher, de m’avoir donné l’occasion de participer à cette tâche. Je remercie tout spécialement le Lcol Rhonda Matthews, le Lcol Doug Gallant, le Maj Felix Odartey-Wellington, le Maj Kevin Stone, le Capt Angus Newton, le Capt Brandon Callahan, le Capt Kevin Junor, l’Adjum Gerry Killam, l’Adj Richard Hamilton, l’Adj Bryon Muggford, l’Adj Tracy Porter, le Sgt Philip Safire, le Cpl Bradley Upshall, le SMC (retraité) Cy Clayton, le Capt Michael Gray, le SMC Bradly Browne, PM 2 (retraité) Joe Abando, le LCol honoraire David Connolly, Rene Gannon, Lindsay Ruck, Kirrily Freeman, Ph.D., Anthony Sherwood, Sheila White, Russell Grosse, et toute ma famille et mes amis qui continuent de croire au meilleur de moi, quel honneur cela a été.

-SLt Jerome L. Downey