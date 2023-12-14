#27 Day organizers look to grow memorial hockey tournament

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

The morning of November 27 was all about the late Sgt (Ret’d) Rob Sneath at 12 Wing Shearwater, as a group gathered to remember his legacy – both in and out of uniform, and on and off the ice.

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces Sports Hall of Fame, Sneath is known as one of the finest hockey players to ever wear a CAF uniform. For those who knew and worked with him, he’s also remembered as a great friend and colleague, and an irreplaceable member of the local defence and sport communities. Rob died in 2017 after a battle with melanoma.

Jason Price, Shearwater’s Fitness, Sports and Recreation Manager, and a longtime friend and colleague of Rob’s, said there was a strong desire among the Shearwater and CFB Halifax teams to hold an event in his memory, and they couldn’t think of a better place to do it than at the Shearwater Arena, where he spent so much time on the ice during, and following, his 22-year CAF career.

“This came together quickly, and it was just a way for us to remember Rob and honour his memory here – we’re going to keep doing this and make it even more special for next year.”



Among the family, friends, teammates and colleagues of Rob at the rink were two of his children, Robbie and Carlee Sneath, now 21 and 18 years old respectively. In a throwback to one of his dad’s old habits, Robbie suited up and played in every game of the morning tournament, bouncing from team to team. Carlee was also presented with a special #27 Air Force hockey jersey during the day’s closing ceremony.

Play was competitive, but friendly, and teams decided to call the final match at a 1-1 tie, keeping the focus squarely on remembering Rob.

“This was an awesome day and to see everybody here, I think it just shows the impact he had on people,” Robbie Sneath said.



“I’ve been playing hockey with these guys since I was 14 and I still come and play with some of them on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week, so this is a great group and we had a lot of fun.”

Robbie said he’ll be back on the ice for #27 Day next year, and with more time to get the word out, organizers expect even more former colleagues and teammates of Rob will want to get in on the action.