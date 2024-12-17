$24K for Christmas Daddies

Members of Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) (FDU(A)) continued their tradition of helping bring holiday cheer to needy children in the Maritimes, presenting a cheque for $24,050 to Christmas Daddies during this year’s live telethon, the 61st edition, on December 7. The money was raised through the annual Navy Divers 50K Run and from community support at Hotspots around the Halifax Regional Municipality. The 2024 fundraising total marks another new record for FDU(A). The Navy Divers support to Christmas Daddies has been ongoing for 41 years, resulting in more than $1 million in donations through the life of the initiative.