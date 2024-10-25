Honouring exceptional dedication in the Defence community: The 23 rd Annual Liz Hoffman Memorial Commendation Ceremony

By the Office of the Ombudsman

In a celebration of remarkable dedication and service, the 23rd annual Liz Hoffman Memorial Commendation ceremony recently honoured outstanding members of Canada’s Defence community. This prestigious commendation recognizes Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, civilian employees, family members, and other Defence community members who go above and beyond to resolve difficult challenges, bringing about lasting positive change within the Department of National Defence (DND) and the CAF.

The event was graced by many distinguished guests, including Dr. Andrea Hoffman, daughter of Liz Hoffman, whose legacy of service and compassion inspired the creation of the award. Parliamentary Secretary Lalonde (on behalf of the Minister of National Defence), General Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff, and the Associate Deputy Minister, Natasha Kim joined the celebration to acknowledge the significant contributions of this year’s award recipients. Many representatives from the CAF and the DND were also in attendance.

Recognizing Outstanding Contributions

The ceremony recognized two exceptional individuals and one group whose efforts have left a profound impact on the Defence community:

Élise Vallée was recognized for her transformative work with the 2nd Canadian Division. Over the past 32 years, Vallée has been instrumental in shaping mental health initiatives, developing programs that support personnel, and leading efforts to foster inclusivity. Her work during the COVID-19 pandemic, including resources for managers and CAF members in long-term care homes, stood out as critical contributions during a challenging time. Vallée also initiated projects to raise awareness about diversity and inclusivity, with efforts such as an annual trans-identity awareness day and publications promoting the experiences of visible minorities and persons with disabilities.

Her leadership has improved the efficiency of the division’s operations through a Gender-Based Analysis Plus approach, ensuring policies are inclusive and supportive of all members. Vallée’s dedication has significantly shaped the culture of 2nd Canadian Division, making it a healthier, fairer, and more equitable environment.

Jenn McStravick was awarded for her exceptional compassion and commitment to military families while serving at the Canadian Forces Base Borden. Faced with the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, McStravick founded the Borden Home-Based Business Group on Facebook, supporting military spouses by promoting their businesses. Additionally, her work on the Military Family Resource Centre advisory committee led to the creation of the Borden Community Support Center with the Base Padre, Major Huh. This has been a beacon of support for military families struggling with loneliness and morale. This initiative led to the creation of a community garden and a food pantry. These resources continue to help military families to build resiliency and community when dealing with food insecurities and addressing financial challenges.

McStravick’s hands-on leadership and creativity in organizing community events, food drives, and fundraisers have provided much-needed relief and fostered a sense of belonging for the Defence community in Borden.

The Natasha’s Wood Foundation was also recognized for their dedication to youth mental health and community well-being. Founded by military spouse Fay Maddison, the foundation has been a pillar of support for children from Veteran and CAF families. Its unique Literary and Arts programs, featuring the stories of “Natasha’s Wood”, offer a creative and empathetic outlet for military children to explore their emotions and experiences. The Foundation’s collaborative work with Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services has supported youth with scholarships and educational opportunities, including coding programs, empowering the next generation of Defence community leaders.

Over the past decade, Natasha’s Wood Foundation has tirelessly worked to promote mental health awareness and resilience among children in military families, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are met.

During her speech, Robyn Hynes, Interim Ombud for the DND and the CAF, drew inspiration from the words of Fred Rogers, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

In reflecting on the significance of the recipients’ work, Hynes stated, “Today, amid the conflicts and suffering, it is our CAF members who are those helpers, stepping up to protect, serve, and support others in times of need. Today, we recognize another special group—the recipients of this commendation—who are, in a sense, the helpers of the helpers. You have made a profound and lasting impact on the lives of those who serve. Your dedication, compassion, and efforts have not only supported our CAF members but also empowered them to do their important work.”

This year’s recipients embody the spirit of Liz Hoffman, a person remembered for her commitment to helping others and improving lives.

As the ceremony concluded, attendees were reminded of the incredible impact that individuals can have when they strive to help others and create lasting, positive change. Through their leadership, compassion, and innovation, this year’s recipients have undoubtedly made the Defence community stronger, healthier, and more inclusive for all its members.