2025 Halifax Region National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign Champion’s Message

September 8, 2025

Local Defence Team,

Today marks the beginning of the 2025 National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC) in the Halifax Region and a new season of charitable giving for integral and lodger units across Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax and Maritime Forces Atlantic.

Our local campaign will run from September 8 to December 12, 2025, in collaboration with United Way Maritimes and HealthPartners. Throughout this period, military and civilian Defence Team members are encouraged to get energized and engaged however you can – whether by volunteering, canvassing, donating, organizing events, or attending NDWCC activities.

The NDWCC offers Defence Team members a direct line to support over 87,000 registered charities, including many organizations with strong ties to Canada’s military and veteran populations. This year’s national slogan – “Give a little. Change a lot!” – serves as a reminder that no action or donation is too small and that each individual contribution has the power to create positive, meaningful change in our communities.

Be sure to save the dates for our official NDWCC kick-off BBQ on September 25 outside the Base Logistics main warehouse (building D206 – rain date: October 2), Bring Your Dog to Work Day on October 28, and our NDWCC Travel Party on November 27. And please monitor the Halifax Region Halifax Region NDWCC website and CFB Halifax social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and X) to stay updated on all event details, campaign resources, and volunteering opportunities.

Thank you all in advance for your support and your leadership this campaign season.

Capt(N) Annick Fortin

2025 Halifax Region NDWCC Champion

Base Commander, CFB Halifax