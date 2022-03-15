2022 NSNAC Naval Bursary Application

The Nova Scotia Naval Association of Canada (NSNAC) offers $1,000 bursary to Nova Scotia/Maritime Provinces students with a naval connection to pursue training at a recognized secondary educational institution. For copy of application form check: www.navalassoc.ca/Branches/NovaScotia

Deadline for applications: April 16.

The non-profit NSNAC supports a robust and capable Royal Canadian Navy to safeguard Canada’s security and global interests; conducts educational, media commentary and other public engagement activities; supports a vibrant three ocean blue economy and encourages greater understanding of naval and maritime heritage while fostering fellowship and camaraderie among members and the wider maritime community.