HMCS Toronto takes MEGA Hockey Championship

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

The sailors of HMCS Toronto have a new piece of hardware to bring back to their ship after coming out on top at the 2020 MEGA Hockey Championship.

The tournament, organized by PSP Halifax staff, was held at the Shearwater Arena from January 20-24, with participating teams from HMC ships Toronto, Charlottetown, Montreal, and St. John’s, along with teams from Trinity, FMF Cape Scott, Base Logistics, Campus Atlantic, and MOG 5.

Led by brothers and hockey standouts LS Anton Manson and LS Triston Manson, the HMCS Toronto team went undefeated through the week, with wins over Campus Atlantic (8-4), HMCS St. John’s (9-1), MOG5 (3-0), and FMFCS (8-3).

They then went up against Campus Atlantic again in the semi-final, where an 8-0 victory secured their spot in the finals against HMCS Charlottetown, who were hoping for the trophy after falling to HMCS Halifax in last year’s tournament. Toronto took control of the championship game early with a string of unanswered goals, and while Charlottetown was able to make it competitive, they failed to catch up, ending with a 6-4 victory for Toronto.