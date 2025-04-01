TEME is back with Ex Dirty Hands – Spring 2025

A National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign event in support of United Way Maritimes and HealthPartners

By 2Lt Bryce Oliver and CFB Halifax Public Affairs

Ex Dirty Hands is a seasonal tire change fundraiser hosted by the Base Logistics Transport, Electrical, and Mechanical and Engineering (TEME) division at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax in support of the Halifax and Shearwater region National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC). The event takes place every spring and fall for a limited time, with bookings open for between two and four days. During this event, TEME employees roll up their sleeves to change and balance local Defence Team members’ tires to raise funds for the NDWCC. The funds raised benefit United Way Maritimes and HealthPartners-supported programs and services, helping make a positive difference in local communities.

Ex Dirty Hands has become an integral part of the Halifax and Shearwater region NDWCC and is a much-anticipated event for local Defence Team members. The most recent EX Dirty Hands session was held in November 2024, an event that saw TEME employees change 420 tires and raise an incredible $4,798 for the NDWCC.

Mark your calendars!

Ex Dirty Hands planners are excited to announce that a spring session is scheduled for April 23 to 25, 2025, at TEME (Willow Park, Building WL57), with a goal of raising at least $4,000 for the NDWCC! Monitor the MARLANT splash page, Base-wide emails, the Trident Newspaper website and CFB Halifax social media channels for booking details to be released in early April; you don’t want to miss it!

About the NDWCC

The NDWCC, as part of the Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign, is a charitable giving option developed exclusively for federal public servants and federal retirees. The NDWCC provides Defence Team members with a direct line to donate to over 86,000 charities, including numerous organizations with strong ties to Canada’s military.

The Halifax and Shearwater region NDWCC is organized in collaboration with United Way Maritimes and HealthPartners each fall as part of the local Defence Team’s commitment to making a substantial and positive social impact in our neighbourhoods and communities. While it is predominantly a fall campaign, select NDWCC events like Ex Dirty Hands are held year-round at CFB Halifax

For more information: