12 Wing victorious at Dragon Boat Regatta

It was an incredible morning at Graham’s Grove Park on June 20 as eight teams gathered for the National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC) Dragon Boat Regatta, as part of Halifax International Fleet Week.

Over several hours of intense competition, teams raced through a series of heats until the gold and bronze medal finalists were determined. In the end, 12 Wing Shearwater’s final push past Naval Fleet School (Atlantic) secured them the 2025 NDWCC Dragon Boat Regatta title, with Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (Atlantic) sneaking into third place over HMCS Halifax by four one hundredths of a second!

Bravo Zulu to all participating teams for their team spirit and enthusiasm; to the sailors from Her Danish Majesty’s Ship Vædderen who joined the Fleet team; to Dragon Boat East for guiding our teams safely through the regatta; and to Base Information Services for organizing a fantastic event for a good cause.