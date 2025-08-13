12 Wing hosts Naval Experience Program participants

A group of Naval Experience Program (NEP) participants recently spent time at 12 Wing Shearwater, taking part in activities designed to familiarize them with the Canadian Armed Forces environment. The group learned about maritime helicopter operations and visited different units around the Wing, including the Shearwater Fire Department. Now entering its third year, the NEP continues to accept new applicants who are interested in exploring a career in the Royal Canadian Navy. Visit https://forces.ca/en/naval-experience-program/ for more information.