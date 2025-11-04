12 Wing CWO hosts workout for Shearwater personnel

By Trident Staff

Members from multiple units and squadrons across 12 Wing Shearwater gathered at the Wing’s Fitness, Sports and Recreation Centre on October 15 for the first in a series of monthly workouts hosted by the Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO).

CWO James McCarron came into the role this past summer, alongside the new Wing Commander at 12 Wing, Colonel Tara Willis. He said he’s been quickly reminded of the breadth of services and programs available to members, and his new Chief’s Fitness Class is just one way to begin highlighting them.

“We have so many great resources available here to us at the Wing, so I want to encourage people to make the most of that. If we can get some people out of their comfort zones to try something new and they end up enjoying it, that’s a great start,” CWO McCarron said.

He also plans to put a spotlight on other features of life at the Wing, from recreation opportunities at facilities across Halifax to helpful services available from groups like the Halifax and Region Military Family Resource Centre and Health Promotion.

“We know that the CAF offer is about more than just a pay cheque, so we want to communicate that and remind people what’s available to them.”



CWO McCarron will host the next Chief’s Fitness Class on Friday, November 14, beginning at 2 p.m. All are invited to take part!