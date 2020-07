12 Air Maintenance Squadron (AMS) at 12 Wing Shearwater had a Change of Command ceremony on June 22, 2020. Col James Hawthorne, 12 Wing Commanding Officer, presided over the ceremony. Because of physical distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at the ceremony was limited. LCol Willis is now posted to Ottawa as Executive Assistant to the Vice Chief of the Defence Staff. A CH 148 Cyclone helicopter was on the runway outside the squadron, a reminder of the mission of 12 AMS.