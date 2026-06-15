Vice-Admiral Topshee to be the next Vice Chief of the Defence Staff

By DND

Vice-Admiral (VAdm) Angus Topshee has been appointed Vice Chief of the Defence Staff following his tenure as Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), during a period marked by modernization, evolving global security challenges and sustained operational commitments at home and abroad.

As the 38th Commander of the RCN, VAdm Topshee led the Navy through a period of transition while continuing to advance operations in the Indo-Pacific, Arctic and Euro-Atlantic regions. Under his leadership, the RCN maintained its contributions to NATO operations and international maritime security while supporting Canada’s broader defence objectives in an increasingly complex global environment. Efforts to sustain and modernize the fleet also progressed during his tenure. This included continued work to bring Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships (Harry DeWolf-Class) into service, advance the Joint Support Ship (Protecteur-Class) and River-class destroyer program, and extend the operational life of the Halifax-class frigates. The RCN also continued exploring future capabilities, including a renewed submarine fleet and the Continental Defence Corvette.

Throughout his command, VAdm Topshee became widely respected for his strong focus on sailors, leadership and operational readiness. He consistently emphasized that people are the Navy’s greatest strength, championing initiatives focused on recruitment, retention, mentorship and culture change across the institution. His tenure saw continued efforts to improve training and recruitment through initiatives such as the Naval Experience Program, while also reinforcing accountability, professionalism and support for sailors and their families. Frequently speaking to the importance of adaptability, resilience and preparing the Navy for the future, his leadership reflected a commitment to building a modern, inclusive and globally engaged Navy capable of meeting the challenges of an increasingly dynamic maritime environment.