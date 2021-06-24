Tuning up for the Navy Bike Ride

Members of HMCS St.John’s have been conducting bike repairs for charity at HMC Dockyard as this year’s Navy Bike Ride ramps up. The repair shop is open on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ship’s shore office – D125. Services include: Small Bike Tune-Ups/Repairs – $10 – including full inspection, adjustment of brakes, drivetrain and headset, along with frame clean-up. Large Tune-Up/Repair – $20 – this service adds full frame and drivetrain cleaning, along with any required installation of new parts. Bike repair lessons are also available for $15. Book an appointment by email with S1 Guida at christophe.guida@ecn.forces.gc.ca or text at 514-952-6766.

This year’s Navy Bike Ride kicked off on June 12, and more than 4,000 virtual rides have already been logged, totalling more than 100,000 kilometres. Participants have so far raised nearly $80,000 for the Royal Canadian Naval Benevolent Fund and Support Our Troops. Find more information about the 2021 Virtual Harry DeWolf Challenge or register to ride at http://Navybikeride.ca