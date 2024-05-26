Taking a stand against gender-based violence

Led by the MARLANT Atlantic Defence Indigenous Advisory Group, Formation Halifax marked the annual Moose Hide Campaign Day on May 16. The campaign is an Indigenous-led movement committed to ending gender-based violence in communities from coast to coast to coast. The Moose Hide Campaign is grounded in Indigenous ceremony and traditional ways of learning and healing. Defence Team members were invited to wear the signature Moose Hide pin from May 16-24, and personnel also gathered for a 5K Walk & Run through HMC Dockyard on May 16.