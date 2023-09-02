Swissair Flight 111 25th anniversary commemorations

By Trident Staff

Veterans Affairs Canada will be holding two commemoration events to mark 25 years since the Swissair Flight 111 crash on September 2, 1998.

The first, a Candlelight Vigil in honour of the 229 passengers who died in the crash, will take place at 10 p.m. on September 2 at the Bayswater Swissair Flight 111 Memorial – 4100 Highway 329 in Hubbards, Nova Scotia. The second commemoration, focused on Canada’s contribution to the recovery efforts, will happen at 10 a.m. on September 3 at the Peggy’s Cove Swissair Flight 111 Memorial – 8250 Highway 333, Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia.

While both events will be open to the public, note that space will be limited and it is recommended to arrive early. There will be no seating at either event. The candlelight vigil will be broadcast live on Facebook and the commemorative ceremony will be broadcast on CBC, for those unable to attend in person.